National Bank Financial Trims Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Target Price to C$0.65

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.62. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

