Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MYE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.