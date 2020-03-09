MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €249.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €249.00 ($289.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €237.38 ($276.02).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €203.60 ($236.74) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €186.90 ($217.33) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €264.09 and its 200 day moving average is €251.25.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

