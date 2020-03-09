MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) PT Lowered to $44.00

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) had its target price decreased by Sidoti from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MTS Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ MTSC traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,437. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Harrison acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,780 shares of company stock worth $212,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

