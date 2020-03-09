Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

MORF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Morphic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. Morphic has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.