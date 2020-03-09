Morgan Stanley Lowers PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $125.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

NYSE:PNC traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 48,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,304. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $112.12 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

