Morgan Stanley Lowers PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $125.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.
PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.
NYSE:PNC traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 48,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,304. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $112.12 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
