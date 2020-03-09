Morgan Stanley Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $80.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.09. 51,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $240,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,633,000 after acquiring an additional 598,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after acquiring an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after acquiring an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 489,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

