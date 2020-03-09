Mondi (LON:MNDI) PT Raised to GBX 2,050 at Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Mondi to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,869.44 ($24.59).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,601.13 ($21.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 52 week high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,628.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,635.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Mondi news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

