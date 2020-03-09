Mondi (LON:MNDI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,760 ($23.15) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,869.44 ($24.59).

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,601.13 ($21.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,628.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.45. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 52 week high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.