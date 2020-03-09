Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWK traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $3.19. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.