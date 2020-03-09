Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MIST stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.
In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.
