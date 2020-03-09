Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.40.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.38. Middleby has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $49,617,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Middleby by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,410,000 after purchasing an additional 360,679 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 2,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.