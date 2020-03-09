Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $16,076,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEI traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 23,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,877. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

