Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

