Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business’s fifty day moving average is €118.14 and its 200 day moving average is €107.51.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.