Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

FRA MRK opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business’s fifty day moving average is €118.14 and its 200 day moving average is €107.51.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

