Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,799,000 after acquiring an additional 700,404 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,592,000 after acquiring an additional 674,344 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of MRK traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.83. 837,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232,048. The company has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.