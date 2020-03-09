Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is Compass Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 8.0% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $34,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

MELI traded down $39.32 on Monday, reaching $575.19. 43,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,722. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $436.45 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $673.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

