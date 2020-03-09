Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of MAXR opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

