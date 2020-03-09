Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New Price Target at B. Riley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.
Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 5,176,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,397,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85.
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
