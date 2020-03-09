Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New Price Target at B. Riley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 5,176,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,397,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.