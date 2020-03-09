Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $173,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $82,240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after buying an additional 95,936 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,633,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $17.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,043. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.02 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average of $264.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

