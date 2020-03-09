MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.80

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 10274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

