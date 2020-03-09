LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.27

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 2265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.99.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $62,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

