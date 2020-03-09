Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. ST BK CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SBAZ) Critical Analysis

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $62.62 billion 0.64 $3.73 billion $0.33 6.97 ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 23.57% 15.86% 0.97% ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

