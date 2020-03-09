Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.94. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.