Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,116,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,020.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,739.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.12. 27,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

