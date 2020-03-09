Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $441,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Duke Energy comprises 0.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 38,709 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

