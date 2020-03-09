Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.68. 189,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,733. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53.

