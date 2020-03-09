Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,195,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,063 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,878,000. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 396,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

