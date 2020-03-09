Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,222,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,522,000.

ANGL stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

