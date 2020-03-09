Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $749,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,504,000 after acquiring an additional 139,128 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,901 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

