Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $153,000 Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 49.2% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.96. 1,499,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,840. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $138.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

