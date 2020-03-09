Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $136,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $10.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. 2,149,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,264. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

