Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $756,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 3,933,059 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

