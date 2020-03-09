Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $170,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 364,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,479. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

