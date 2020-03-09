Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $168,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.91. 3,207,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.