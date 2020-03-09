Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. 2,755,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

