Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 4,221 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. 669,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

