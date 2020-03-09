Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 13,402 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.76. 83,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

