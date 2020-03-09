LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.71.

LIVN stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

