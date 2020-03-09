LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.71.
LIVN stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.