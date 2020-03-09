Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

LON:GLE opened at GBX 878 ($11.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 948.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 869.47. The stock has a market cap of $485.86 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0001623 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

