Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 430 ($5.66) on Thursday. Aquis Exchange has a 52-week low of GBX 360 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 million and a PE ratio of -153.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

