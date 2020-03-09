Liberum Capital Raises Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Price Target to GBX 540

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.18. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of GBX 137.02 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 532.03 ($7.00). The stock has a market cap of $600.56 million and a P/E ratio of -114.71.

In other news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

