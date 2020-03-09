Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.72. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

