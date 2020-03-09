LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Li Ning Company Limited operates as a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of sports footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment for sport and leisure uses under its own LI-NING brand in the Peoples’ Republic of China. Additionally, the Group distributes sports products under its Z-DO brand via hypermarket channel; manufactures, markets, distributes and sells outdoor sports products under the French brand AIGLE and engages in manufacture, research and development, marketing and sale of table tennis and other sports equipment under the Double Happiness brand. The Company also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells the licensed products under the Italian sports fashion brand Lotto; and engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of professional badminton equipment under the Kason brand. Li Ning Company Limited is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

