Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.