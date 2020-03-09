LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s (LGGNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

