Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAWS. BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $37.23 on Friday. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

