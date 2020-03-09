Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of LPI opened at $0.70 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 1,304,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 2,059,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,790,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 414,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,404,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 974,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.