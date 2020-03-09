Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Raised to GBX 870 at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAND. HSBC downgraded Land Securities Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Land Securities Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target (up previously from GBX 1,075 ($14.14)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Land Securities Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 879.33 ($11.57).

LON LAND opened at GBX 796.80 ($10.48) on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 936.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

