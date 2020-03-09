Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. Kubota has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

